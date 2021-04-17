Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.74. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $12.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after buying an additional 261,465 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN traded up $11.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $606.23. The stock had a trading volume of 443,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,798. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $178.70 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.36.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.