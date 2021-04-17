Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.40.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT opened at $244.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.51 and its 200-day moving average is $190.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.