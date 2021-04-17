Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,942,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $46.85. 34,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,225. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48.

