Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 563 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after acquiring an additional 85,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. 3,271,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,604. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

