Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after buying an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.39. 2,520,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $52.53.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.