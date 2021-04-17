Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $5.23 on Friday, reaching $214.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,217. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $217.63. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

