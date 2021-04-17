Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.61. 36,342,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.38 and its 200-day moving average is $312.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $203.63 and a 12 month high of $342.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

