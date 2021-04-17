Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.57. 3,618,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $205.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

