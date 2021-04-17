AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

NYSE AB opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 153.97%.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

