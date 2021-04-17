AllianceBlock (ALBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.88 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $134.88 million and $4.07 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,782,883 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

