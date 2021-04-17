Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells $138,207.46 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ALLY opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $48.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $154,505,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after buying an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after buying an additional 207,130 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

