Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 107,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of QMOM opened at $54.50 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $31.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.