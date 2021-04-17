Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $123,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,292.83. 23,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,306.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,853.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,280.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

