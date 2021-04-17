Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,282.75. 1,313,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,097.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,849.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,296.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

