Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $2,525.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,280.05.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,297.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,109.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,857.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,209.71 and a 12-month high of $2,306.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

