Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Up 47.3% in March

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. 93,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,030. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

