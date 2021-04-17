Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $16.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $529.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

