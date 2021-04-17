Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Ameresco stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 715,670 shares of company stock valued at $33,493,886 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

