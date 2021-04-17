América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE:AMOV opened at $14.46 on Friday. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

