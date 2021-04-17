American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.