Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rogers Communications worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

RCI stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

