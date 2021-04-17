Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 459.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400,231 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $52,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after buying an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after buying an additional 734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 410,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.