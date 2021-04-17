Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

