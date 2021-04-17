Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,983.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on PMT shares. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

