Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,652 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,652 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of FibroGen worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FGEN opened at $19.30 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,040 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

