Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 445.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 313,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average is $144.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.