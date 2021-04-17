Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $10.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.77 billion to $10.98 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $42.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.03 billion to $43.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $44.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.58.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.35. 6,242,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,686. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $671,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

