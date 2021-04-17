Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce $70.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.70 million to $72.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $282.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $289.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $302.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $322.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.57 million, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

