Analysts Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $988.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,495 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 437,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 67,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

