Analysts Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.85. 32,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $524.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

