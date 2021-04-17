Analysts Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. Cowen lifted their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ChampionX by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

