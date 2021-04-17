Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Medallion Financial reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $197.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.