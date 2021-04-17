Analysts Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 98,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

