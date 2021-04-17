Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Umpqua reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 446.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

