Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTZ. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

