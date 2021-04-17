Analysts Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) PT at $141.33

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,352,182 shares of company stock worth $519,131,036.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $9,713,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

