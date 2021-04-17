Analysts Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target at $15.80

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 in the last 90 days.

HMPT stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

