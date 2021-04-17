Analysts Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target at $55.82

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.82.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of PFG opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 477.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

