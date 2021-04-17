Ankr One Day Volume Reaches $598.69 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Ankr has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $598.69 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

