Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

