Aon plc (AON) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on May 14th

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

AON opened at $239.12 on Friday. AON has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $239.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.23 and a 200 day moving average of $213.54.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

