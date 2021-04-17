Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 324,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.