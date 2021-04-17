Aphria (TSE:APHA) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria (TSE:APHA) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$17.50 price objective on the stock.

APHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial lowered Aphria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Standpoint Research cut their price target on Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.34.

APHA stock opened at C$17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.35. Aphria has a twelve month low of C$3.93 and a twelve month high of C$40.93. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

