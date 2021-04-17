Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,268 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after purchasing an additional 136,034 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,853,000 after buying an additional 789,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,474,000 after acquiring an additional 397,598 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.