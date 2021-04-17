Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -61.39, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $14,117,140.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

