Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.76.

AMAT opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 113,827 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

