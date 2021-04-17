ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

