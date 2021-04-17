Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

