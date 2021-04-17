Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

ASXC opened at $1.75 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asensus Surgical stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Asensus Surgical, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. The company's digital interface enables the use of capabilities, such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy, as well as allows to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

