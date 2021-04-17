ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 913,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML opened at $645.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $582.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.55. ASML has a 52 week low of $275.96 and a 52 week high of $653.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.